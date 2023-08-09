It’s a setback not to qualify to Division Two – Puma Fc

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Aug. 09, GNA — Mr. Derrick Djamgbah, the Founder of Puma FC, has described the club’s inability to qualify for the Ashaiman Regional Division Two League as a setback.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk, he explained that “last year the club placed second on the league table and had worked hard this season to move upwards and win the league, which will enable them to qualify for Division Two”.

He lamented that the injuries of some key players during the season and changes in venue affected their plans and teamwork.

He said due to some of the challenges, the club lost some valuable points at home due to the change of venue from Adjei Kojo in Tema West to Ashaiman Sakasaka Park.

“We have to put things in place with Plans A and B. We had recruited some new players to strengthen the squad and replace those we had pushed to some top clubs. We were very optimistic about winning the league at the end of the season, but unfortunately, things did not work according to our strategy,” he said.

Mr. Djamgbah applauded his technical team and playing body for their show of character, passion, love, and commitment during the just-ended season.

He therefore encouraged the team not to be discouraged, to take a step back, rest for a while, and prepare for next season. “We need to come back physically, mentally, and spiritually strong to help us achieve the ultimate goal next season”.

“I want to use Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk to appeal to the authorities to help construct a modern astroturf in Adjei Kojo,” he said, and called on corporate entities in Tema West to support football in the municipality as part of their social corporate responsibility.

“The clubs are suffering financially as long as football is concerned,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

