Owusu-Afriyie:  The Red-hot US-based Ghanaian goal machine being monitored by top European Clubs

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – US-based Ghanaian footballing gem Richard Akomeah Owusu-Afriyie has emerged as a top target for numerous clubs across Europe.

The 14-year-old striker, who plays for the youth side of the New England Revolution in the United States of America, has made steady progress with superb technical abilities.

Having recently trained with Frankfurt and Damstardt in Germany, the physically-built striker has been tormenting defence since he began his career at the age of nine with the Nashua Youth Soccer Academy.

He was the top scorer for the season, and his composure in front of goal coupled with his dribbling abilities attracted interest from the Global Premier Soccer Academy, which eventually joined in 2018.

In 2020, he moved to Seacoast Academy and played in the U12 regional development league, where he emerged as the top scorer with 16 goals out of 14 games.

His biggest move came in 2022, when he moved to the New England Revolution Youth side from New England FC and played 28 league games with a couple of goals to his credit.

According to Owusu-Afriyie, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of his favourite footballers, and he believes he shares the same attributes as he eyes becoming a global football superstar.

“My football journey has been tough, but it has made me a better person, and hopefully in the future things will turn out as I have always dreamed about since I was a kid,” he said.

Owusu Afriyie was recently called up to the USA National Eastern Region Camp and looks like a bright prospect who could eventually be snapped by some of the top clubs in the world.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

