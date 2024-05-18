Support economic development efforts in Ghana – Korea Ambassador urges university students 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, May 18, GNA – Mr Park Kyongsig, Ambassador of Korea to Ghana, has urged university students to support efforts towards achieving economic development in Ghana.

He said the Korea government would continue to provide development assistance through its agencies in the country, however, students needed to shoulder part of the “responsibility” towards the rapid socioeconomic development of the country.

The Ambassador was speaking at the University of Ghana on Friday, where the Embassy organised activities to mark this year’s Korea Week celebration.

Day one of the event opened with Korea drama show, followed with the Korea Quiz, and a talk on Official Development Assistance (ODA) at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, ISSER, UG.

Mr Kyongsig, stating the various forms of development assistance, also highlighted the Global Korea Scholarship, which he described as “a life-changing opportunity” for students.

He said the scholarship, as a form of development support, was “very competitive” but also offered equal opportunities to all applicants.

“Although we provide ODA, we cannot achieve the economic development of Ghana as a foreigner…The job of achieving that goal [development] is in your hands right now.

“You should do something to achieve the development of your country…You’re privileged, you have the responsibly to help the country to achieve economic development,” he told the students.

The Korea Quiz tested general knowledge of students on various aspects of Korean culture.

Ms Josephine Naa Adorkor Acquaye, a Level 300 student, emerged winner of the contest.

She is expected to travel to Korea later this year to take part in a bigger contest.

Two other Level 300 students, Mr Derick Nana Osei and Boafo Deborah Ohenewaa, emerged first and second-runner ups of the quiz respectively.

Prof. Abdul-Rahman Ahmed, an Alumnus of the Global Korea Scholarship, shared experience about studying in Korea, and described the country as “a structured society” with an exciting learning environment.

“There was zero regret for my going to South Korea, I think Korea is appropriate for business and anyone who goes there will be thankful for the experience they get,” he stated.

Representatives from development agencies, including Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Korea Programme on International Agriculture (KOPIA) and Korea Foundation for International Health (KOFIH), all touched on various aspects of international cooperation between Ghana and Korea.

A Korea-Pop contest and cultural exchange would wrap up day-two of the Korea Week, which attracted hundreds of students.

