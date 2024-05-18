Don’t relegate your health to the backburner as you care or restore health for others – Women told 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, May 18, GNA – Women have been tasked to seek healthcare for themselves as they provide care for their families and work as professionals in their respective endeavours.

Brigadier General Felicia Twum- Barima, former Defence Attache’ of Cote’ d’Ivoire, urged women not to relegate their health to the backburner while they care for others or restore health to others.

She noted that often women in their bid to provide care for families and work as professionals turned to forget about their healthcare needs or relegated their health to the background.

“As mothers let’s remember that we can only give care if we are fit ourselves. Our time spent networking with each other will help us to find balance between work and leisure.”

Brigadier General Twum-Barima was speaking at the maiden edition of the 37 Military Hospital’s Mother’s Day celebration held in Accra.

The day was used to celebrate the contribution of women, especially staff of the hospital and care givers and mothers whose children were on admission within the hospital.

The day, which was under the theme: “ Ena’s Health is key,” sought to empower women with health ideas that ensured good health, happiness and longevity.

The occasion also brought together clinicians who spoke stress management, basic diet tips and check- ups on women health.

It was laced with cooking competition and provision of awards to some outstanding women at the hospital.

Brigadier General Twum-Barima, who was the chairperson for the occasion, commended the hospital for setting aside a day to recognize and appreciate mothers and females of the various units.

According to her, review of literature and statistics indicated that healthcare workers faced many challenges and hazards to their health as compared to the general population.

“From burn out to infections, exposure to chemicals among several others, our female caregivers face daily hazards while they care for others. Often, they give their best working tirelessly to restore health of others and neglect or relegate their health to the burner,” she said.

Brigadier General Twum Barima recalled that women turned to give their best in various roles in their bid to possess qualities such as empathy, resilience, diligence and ability to mentor others.

According to her these attributes were also characteristics of every professional health worker who strive for excellence.

Colonel Francisca Aba Amakyi, Chief Nursing Officer, 37 Military Hospital, said Mother’s Day celebrations was going to be held annually to enable maximum participation of women, especially care givers at the hospital.

According to Colonel Amakyi the hospital would also used the occasion to award women and individuals special honours.

Panelists, comprising clinicians, called on women to engage in regular exercises, reduce the intake of sugary beverages, drink more water, and feed their minds with positivity.

Some staff of the hospital took time of their busy schedules to participate in a cooking competition held at the Officers Mess while various companies exhibited their products during an exhibition.

GNA

