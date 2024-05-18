I have never been sanctioned by Chief Justice in my over 43 years of practice- Addo Atuah

Accra, May 18, GNA – Mr Addo Atuah a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court has stated that with his over 43 years’ experience and good standing, he has never been sanctioned by the Chief Justice.



He said he had at all times, acted with diligence and integrity when dealing with the rightful shareholders of COK, even amidst several competing factions.



Mr Atuah in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said although there were people out there trying to tarnish his image with some defamatory statements, he was focused and unfazed, but as a legal luminary himself, he would channel his grievances to the courts of the land.



“I am taking full instructions to seek the appropriate reliefs in the Court of Law against these gentlemen and/or others publishing falsehoods levelled against me without further recourse to me.



“I have even forfeited fees due me amounting to the Ghana cedi equivalent of EURO 1,680,000 from 1994 to 2022 and rather personally supported various family members at different stages of their lives.



Giving his working background, Mr Atuah said “Timber & Consulting Limited (T&C) was formed in July 1993 by two Shareholders-Hans Rudolf Loertscher (65% shares) and Addo Atuah (35% shares) with a third shareholder/Director, Wener Hug joining at a later date.



He said an agreement was signed on 14th July, 1993 between T&C and COK after COK approached T&C and expressed its willingness to accept a 51% majority stake in COK since COK had lost its timber equipment and was on the verge of losing its timber concessions due to a new regulation banning round log exports and crippling debts of over DEM 4, 00,000 at the time.



“A subsequent matter at the Kumasi High Court on the shareholding structure of T&C and COK recognized the 14/07/1993 Agreement executed and upheld the same as a Consent Judgement as T&C had invested sawmilling and moulding mill equipment into COK.



“Over the years, through a series of valid, legitimate and legally enforceable agreements between T&C, TT Timber International Limited and Myself, I became 100% shareholder of T&C, holding 75.5% shares in COK. I was appointed Chairman of COK and with my personal funds, discharged a substantial part of COK’s corporate loans with Calbank.



“On 12th January, 2022, I voluntarily resigned and exited COK leaving all plant and machinery, vehicles and 80 acres of land with buildings thereon and some timber concessions to COK”.



He said those defaming him were not shareholders of COK and had never held shares in COK contrary to their false statements and had enjoyed special discounts on plywood supplies, rent payments, medical bill payments for their families.



He said while one of his accusers had been invited by the Kade Police for allegedly organizing armed thugs and bandits to invade two timber concessions belonging to T&C at Akyem Aperade and Kade, the other was also currently awaiting Prosecution by the Kyebi Regional Police for unlawfully entering T&C’s concessions, firing gunshots and assaulting T&C’s bush manager at its site at Akyem Aperade.



