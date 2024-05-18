GITFiC donates AfCFTA books to Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum Presidential library

Accra, May 18, GNA – The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has donated the first handbook on the AfCFTA, titled “Actualizing the African Economic Vision; A Practical Handbook of the AfCFTA” to the Presidential Library at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The books, authored by Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC), serve as an invaluable resource for understanding and implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

At the ceremony, Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC said it provided practical insights, strategies, and case studies aimed at promoting and facilitating intra-African trade, and contributing to the continent’s economic growth and development.

He said the donation underscored GITFiC’s commitment to advancing education and fostering a deeper understanding of the AfCFTA among policymakers, scholars, and the public.

“By making this knowledge accessible, GITFiC aims to empower a new generation of leaders and entrepreneurs to harness the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA”.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a symbol of Ghana’s rich history and its first President’s legacy, is an ideal location for this donation.

The Presidential Library, housed within the park, serves as a repository of critical historical documents and educational materials that inspire and inform future generations.

“GITFiC is deeply committed to honoring the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and contributing to the enrichment of the Kwame Nkrumah Presidential Library’s collection. The Practical Handbook on the AfCFTA represents a valuable resource that aligns with Dr. Nkrumah’s vision for Africa’s economic development, and we believe it will serve as a valuable asset for researchers, policymakers, and the public”.

GNA

