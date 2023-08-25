Ghana to bid for 2024 World Armwrestling Championship hosting right 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – The leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), led by its President and Founder, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey is currently in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to defend Ghana’s bid to host the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship.

Other members of the federation were Godson Kwame Asem and Husseini Akuettteh Addy who would also contribute their quota in the quest to win the hosting right.

The decision would be taken at the World Armwrestling Federation congress.

Mr. Asibey, who doubles as President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) during the last Congress made a case for the continent to host the World Championship, having dominated in Europe and America over the years.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s bid, the gallant Sports Personality explained that the championship would bring enormous benefits, which would give Africans the first time opportunity to compete in the event.

He said the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship would also expand and strengthen the gains chalked by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation since its inception in 2016.

The GAF President mentioned that the country would rely on and make use of the legacies of hosting of the 2023 Africa Games that was personnel, infrastructure, transport, accommodation and many others.

He explained that the World Armwrestling Federation has resolved to send a Technical Expert to run a Referees and Coaches Certification Courses during the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship which would afford a large chunk of the national referees the best opportunities.

Mr. Asibey said the promotion of the championship would help boost Ghana’s tourism industry with over 2,000 tourists expected to troop into the country.

“Expecting potential investors as Armwrestling brings together business-oriented people with different background and the many visitors apart from exchange on visa will also spend on hotels, food, tourism, transport.”

The World Armwrestling Championship is the highest, biggest and the most prestigious Armwrestling event organised annually bringing together over 2,000 athletes, coaches, referees, and spectators.

Ghana’s bid is supported by Mr. Mustangs Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Gt. Accra Regional Cordinating Council (GARCC) and many other institutions.

Ghana would hope to win the bid after successfully hosting the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship this year.

GNA

