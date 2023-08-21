OLA Catholic Church Is 40 Years

Patience Gbeze

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – Our Lady of Assumption (OLA) Catholic Church, New Achimota has climaxed its 40th anniversary celebration in Accra.

The year long celebration was observed with series of spiritual, social and health activities, including seminars, Crusade, Showing of Apparition of Our Lady of Good Help, Quiz and awards for winners, outdooring of Robe for Cherubin Youth Choir, health walk, fun games, excursion, “Bobo” Night and youth clean-up exercise, among others.

To climax the 40th anniversary on the theme: “Behold, how good and pleasure to see the family dwell together in unity,” a Church Service, coincided with the confirmation of 12 candidates by Most Reverend Anthony Narh Asare, the Auxiliary Bishop of Accra Diocese as well as the anniversary officiating Priest.

Most Rev. Asare commended the Church and its leadership for their vision and commitment, which has brought them that far.

“We’re aware of your challenges from the onset but the maternal intervention of the Blessed Virgin Mary and your own sacrifices and zeal have sustained and enabled you to grow additional three outstations,” he said and urged them to remain faithful to their faith.

He said: “As Christians, faith is our experience with God and must always be our guide in our Christian journey”.

He noted the faith of some few people grew the Church to that level and it was time for the rest to also come together to make the Church a welcoming place for outsiders to come and stay.

Most Rev. Aware also charged the newly confirmed to hold fast their faith and be worthy ambassadors to bring more people to join the Church.

He urged them not to allow themselves to be lured to other Churches, instead they should invite others to join their Church.

Mr Tobechukwu Odezue, the Chairman of the Parish Council, said the Church had grown not only in infrastructure but also in quality of spiritual and physical lives of the people.

He, therefore, acknowledged the past parishners, the past and the current parish priests and their assistance their for their vision and sacrifice.

“We need to refocus on our orientation to get closer to God and pray vigorously as a family,” he added.

The Very Reverend Francisco Jose de Sousa Machado, MCCJ, the Parish Priest, said he was grateful for the support and encouragement from the parishners.

“Thank you so much to every one of you for the gifts shared with each other, for the struggles faced together, for the setbacks. We overcame together and for the victories we celebrated together, “ he said.

The Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, in a speech read on his behalf, said the OLA Church’s unwavering commitment to its faith and to one another has been an inspiration.

“May this milestone be a catalyst for continued growth, deepening spirituality, and an even stronger sense of community”.

On August 15, 1983, a core group of about 200 Catholics had their first Mass Service at the Asabea Maternity Home, New Achimota, Mile 7 in Accra.

That day, being the Solemnity of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary, the Community was named Our Lady of Assumption with Mr George Apoh as its first Church President.

As their population continue to increase steadily, the Church relocated to St. John’s Grammar School in 1987 for its Sunday worship and weekday activities.

The Church later in 1988 moved to its current new site and with the instrumentality of the Comboni Missionaries, have three outstations under it.

