Esoko adjudged Best Agritech Company of the Year

Accra, Aug 21, GNA – Esoko Limited, an agriculture technology firm, has been adjudged the “Best Agrotech Company of the Year’’ at the 2023 edition of the Ghana Agriculture and Agro-Processing Awards (GAAPA).

The Company was recognised for its contribution to agriculture through the adoption of technologies that has aided over 250,000 farmers in maize, yam, cowpea, and vegetables production.

These technologies include Climate Information Services and Climate-Smart Agriculture technologies and food security fortification programmes that equip farmers with vital insights on climate change resilience.

The Company was also acknowledged for digitally transforming the entire agriculture value chain through the Driving Market Access and Managing AG Value Chains (DigiMakt) Project.

The initiative has led to increased transparency in supply chains for commodities thus farmers can now access accurate and timely market prices and climate-smart agronomic information.

Dr. Daniel Asare-Kyei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in a news brief, said his outfit was focused on utilising technology to empower farmers and foster resilience against climate change.

He said the award was an acknowledgement of the Company’s commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture and food security while safeguarding the environment not only in Africa but globally.

The CEO was very appreciative of the award, saying: “Using technology to empower farmers to foster resilience to climate change and sustainable agriculture in Africa and beyond remains our hallmark, and this honour demonstrates our commitment to that goal.”

He added that the award, apart from honouring past achievements, would” fuel” their determination to continue pushing the boundaries of agritech innovations.

“ESOKO is open to collaborations and partnerships to address agricultural challenges, and we see ourselves as colleagues and not competitors in the agricultural sector, ” he added.

GAAPA functions as a forum to recognise individuals and entities that have played substantial roles in propelling the agriculture sector forward.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

