 Boy, 16, establishes mobile science laboratory for JHS

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Pepease (E/R), Aug. 7, GNA – Ms Akosua Mensah, a 16-year-old student at the Northwest School of Arts in the United States of America (USA), has designed a mobile Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) laboratory for a Ghanaian school.

Florence Osei Ntim Junior High School, which is located at Kwahu Pepease in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region is the beneficiary school is the.

The lab project was created with support from her parents, Ms. Abena Boadi, and Mr. Ebenezer Mensah, at a cost of about $2,000 to promote the teaching of science and Mathematics.

Assorted items were also provided to stock the mobile science laboratory, including science apparatuses, laptops, a projector, Mathematics and science books, and furniture.

Presenting the items, Dr. William Ofori Ntim said the project formed part of her humanitarian gesture of giving back to society and promoting STEAM education in underserved communities in Ghana.

He noted that the world had now become a global village with the use of information and communication technology (ICT) and that there was a need for equity in ICT access regardless of age, gender, origin, or background.

This, he said, was the guiding principle of mobile science laboratory policies, but he stressed that lack of access to information in rural areas has been recognised as an urgent need that should be tackled globally.

Dr. Ntim said it was time for children in remote areas to be exposed to mobile science laboratories and Technology to enhance social impact.

He therefore entreated the schoolchildren to make effective use of the facility to explore vital information worldwide.

Mr. Robert Andah Monney, Kwahu East District Education Director, commended Ms. Akosua Mensah and Mr. Fredrick Osafo Ntim for helping to create the mobile science laboratory.

He hoped it would go a long way to promote effective mathematics and science teaching.

He lauded Mr. Ntim for maintaining the school by providing toilet facilities and re-painting it.

Citations were given after the programme to Dr. William Ofori Ntim and Mrs. Sally Ntim on behalf of Ms. Akosua Mensah and Mr. Fredrick Osafo Ntim (FON).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

