NYA Boss enskinned Chief of Youth Development at Sagnarigu

By Solomon Gumah

Sagnarigu (N/R), Aug. 07, GNA – Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, has been enskinned as the Bipola Lepgimsim Naa (chief of youth development) of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area in the Northern Region.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on him after he paid a courtesy call on Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area, at his palace at Sagnarigu.

Sagnar-Naa Abdulai explained the enskinment was as result of Mr Hadzide’s hard work and commitment to supporting youth development in the country.

He said: “In consultation with my elders, we have decided to enskin you as the Chief of Youth Development in the Sagnarigu Traditional Area to enable you continue with your good works in spearheading youth growth.”

He said he had received several recommendations and testimonies of Mr Hadzide’s admirable leadership abilities from some youth groups and organisations in the area, hence, the enskinment, which was also in line with the aspirations of the young people in his traditional area.

Mr Hadzide, for his part, said the youth, if given the necessary support, could be strong partners in national development, adding that, he would work harder in his capacity as the Bipola Lepgimsim Naa to making it a reality.

He expressed gratitude to Sagnar-Naa Abdulai and the entire Dagbon Kingdom for the honour done him and pledged his commitment to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He told Sagnar-Naa Abdulai that he would continue to seek his wise counsel to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

Mr Hadzide was in the region to observe the joint Parliamentary sitting by the Northern and the Upper West Regional Youth Parliaments, amongst other engagements.

GNA

