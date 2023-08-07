Adults called upon not to see Christian youth as idle hands

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Aug. 07, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) at the weekend launched its 2023 youth week celebration in all its congregations with a call on adults not to view the Christian youth as a pack of idle hands who preach virtues and practice vice.

“Do not view the Christian youth when they come together to fellowship and share the blessings of the teachings of Christ as a pack of idle hands, good for nothing, and people who preach virtue but practice vice.”

Rev. Saint Dela Amegbe, Youth Desk Officer of the EPCG made the call in his goodwill message delivered at the launching, in all the congregations.

He said this was an unfortunate assumption and ought not to be taken as valid.

Rev. Amegbe said the youth should be seen as those who would mobilize themselves to embark on onerous tasks to win souls for Christ.

He noted that the youth are responsible for elevating the cultural and moral level of society that should go a long way to enhance the virtue of humanity.

“We cannot divorce the work of the youth from worship but rather, abridge them,” he advised.

The Programme Officer said the youth of today were at a crossroads, constantly facing physical, moral and spiritual temptations to go against the laws of God.

He urged them to prove that a new dawn has emerged with a revived, healed, and restored kind of youth that were prepared to serve God and humanity.

Rev. Amegbe said youth mobilization was key in achieving the prime goal of spreading the gospel as a church.

He intimated that the youth should be given the opportunity to do things under proper and close supervision.

Rev. Amegbe reminded the youth that experience could only be achieved in the process of gaining knowledge or skills through serving.

He noted that the shortfalls or weaknesses of the youth warranted their mobilization through learning, leading, work and worship.

Rev. Amegbe said there was no matured person that had not started from somewhere, adding that, every adult person passed through the various stages of growth.

He urged the church to promote young people in all activities, saying, “though they might be immature today but might be mature tomorrow through mentoring.”

He said whilst the church needed mature and experienced people to work with, there was the need to train young people in the areas that the church required.

“The wealth of every country or society depends on its youth,” he emphasized.

Rev. Amegbe urged leaders at all levels to eschew the mindset of division, groupism, undermining each other’s efforts and misapplication of funds meant for youth programmes.

“A holistic revival and restoration of body, soul and spirit is needed,” he emphasized.

The week-long celebration, which is on the theme: “Revive us Again, O Lord, Heal and Restore Us” will be climaxed on Sunday, August 13, with a fundraising and thanksgiving service in all the church’s congregations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

