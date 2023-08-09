Nurse and Midwife Training in Sekondi is 70 years

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Aug. 9, GNA – Nana Kobena Nketsia V, the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional area, has called for massive infrastructure upgrade for the Nurses and Midwifery Training College in Sekondi to enable the facility to provide in line with modern trend of health-care delivery.

He also encouraged the school to be compassionate and patient in service delivery to the sick as a key component of quality health care delivery in the country.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V was speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the facility in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The celebration is on the theme:”70 years of focused and excellent Training in Nursing and Midwifery Education: Nurturing Specialized Nurses and Midwives to Meet the Global Health Needs.”

The Nurses and Midwifery Training College in Sekondi over the years has undergone many academic restructurings and was envisaged to run specialized degree courses tailored to meet modern trends in medical care to help achieve the SDGs.

The Paramount Chief of Essikado was also worried about the frequent repatriation of nurses and advised the management of the institution to use the anniversary to reflect and strengthen their growth poles, adding, “institutions grow better with age so you need to grow well.”

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, mentioned the many government interventions, including the Agenda 111 projects across the Region, to improve upon access to care.

He said the government would also ensure prompt payment of allowances to give students, particularly the needy some leverage to excel.

The Western Regional Minister, together with Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority leader in Parliament and Joseph Cudjoe, the MP for Effia Kwesimintsim, pledged a 100,000-cedi package to complete an ongoing project.

Ms. Tina Naa Ayerley Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, noted the commitment of the government to retool many training colleges with ICT tools capable of delivering quality health comparable to the advanced world.

Alhaji Boakye-Yiadom Karim, the Principal of the College, described the journey as one of excellence.

He said the College planned to introduce courses in some selected specialized areas.

The principal expressed the urgent need to complete and expand facilities in the school to deliver more on its mandate.

