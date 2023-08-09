MTN Ghana partners Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation to mentor girls in ICT

By Tracy Amankwah Peprah

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – MTN Ghana has partnered with the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation to mentor 100 young girls in Information Communication Technology (ICT) as part of its (MTN) mentorship programme.

The mentoring session is also part of the Girls in ICT programme initiated by the Ministry to bridge the gap between gender and technology.

On the theme: “Digital Skills for Life”, the 100 girls, from Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, came to Accra to engage with Women in Technology from MTN Ghana to experience the life of female achievers in the industry.

Madam Adwoa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, said “the reason why we are focusing on girls is the disparity that we have in ICT when it comes to digital skills”.

She said it would bring the girls up under gender parity when it came to ICT skills, adding that it would improve and enhance their knowledge in ICT and ensure gender equality.

Madam Wiafe said MTN Ghana had committed over GH₵12 million since 2021 on the project.

She said the Company had a Foundation that was focusing on training in digital skills for the youth and that MTN had committed $25 million to the establishment of an ICT Hub, which would be at the Accra Digital Centre.

Madam Wiafe encouraged everyone to support the young girls in their quest to get into the digital space, stating that it was important to do so because there was the need to ensure inclusion in the space.

“Going forward, we need to bring along our young girls to play in that space and contribute their quota to bring in their creative ideas.

“ICT is the future, and everybody should be given the opportunity to play in that future,” she added.

Miss Cindy Aidoo, a student of Kenyasi Anglican Number one, a beneficiary of the mentorship programme, said she had gained practical skills that would help her journey of being a computer engineer.

“They organised a programme called Girls in ICT, which is a Coding Club. It has helped us so well with animations, using computers and laptops.”

Miss Anita Tweneboa Adu-Gyamfi, another student, from the Mim Model Junior High School, said: “At first, I wanted to be a Geologist, but I have changed my mind. The programme has helped me to know a lot of things in ICT.”

GNA

