NPP Primaries: My focus is to create sustainable jobs for youth in Nabdam – Organiser

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Nangodi (U/E), Aug 9, GNA – Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon, the Upper East Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says his intention to enter Parliament is to help create sustainable employment opportunities for the growing youth in Nabdam.

“I am a businessman and I have created over 1,000 jobs for youth in the Talensi District of which many from Nabdam are part and same will be translated here for more youth to employed, I have done it before and I am still doing it and all I need is your endorsement,” he said.

The Regional Organiser made this disclosure at Nangodi when he filed his nominations forms to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region.

Mr Ndanbon explained that Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, the current Member of Parliament for the area and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had done nothing over the years to better the lives of the people.

He said poverty, lack of employment opportunities and infrastructure continued the cripple the people of Nabdam due to the inability and lack of foresight of the MP to lobby for development projects and interventions

He said it was about time the current MP and the NDC were ousted from the constituency and expressed confidence of being the man to win back the seat for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“Look at our roads and other social amenities that we are lacking and the NPP is doing nothing to help.

“The youth, the elderly and the middle age are all crying that Charles, come and rescue us because Nawaane is disturbing us and I am ready to kick Nawaane and the NDC out of Nabdam,” he added.

The Organiser indicated that as a two-time Assembly Member of his area and served in the NPP executive positions from the Polling station to the constituency and to the regional level, he had interacted with the electorates and was better placed to win the seat for the party.

He noted that he would work to ensure that the party was united while strengthening the grassroots to work together to ensure that party won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 20244.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote for him during the primaries to lead the party.

