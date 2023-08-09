Ministry of Gender Advisory Board inaugurated 

Accra, Aug 09, GNA-The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Tuesday inaugurated an eight-member Advisory Board to promote constant interaction between the Ministry and the users of its services.

The move is in accordance with Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993, (PNDC Law 327), which requires all Ministries to have such advisory boards to facilitate continuous engagement between the Ministry and its stakeholders and to provide advice the sector minister on policies and operational strategies.

The Board, chaired by Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, also has Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection; Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director, Gender Ministry and Dr Susana Aga Alo, Educationist and Development Communication Practitioner, as members.

The rest are; Miss Yvonne Aboagyewaa Awornor-Williams, Principal State Attorney; Mr Tony Lamptey, Businessman; Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, Head of Psychiatry Department, UG Medical School and Mr Kwabena Denkyira: Director, Human Resource Management Directorate, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Madam Zuweira Abudu highlighted the Ministry’s mandate, which includes promoting gender equality, ensuring the welfare and protection of children’s rights, and empowering vulnerable groups such as the aged and persons with disabilities, all for the sake of sustainable national development.

She urged the Board members to be dedicated in fulfilling their role to ensure that the Ministry’s policies and programmes yield the desired results.

The Minister expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with the Board members, as they represent some of the key stakeholders of the Ministry, which would strengthen decision-making processes and enhance their working relationship.

Mr Lamptey, who spoke on behalf of the other Board members, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country and pledged their full support to the tasks that laid ahead.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Mr Ebenezer Charway, Director for the General Administration Directorate, Ms Vida Owusuaa Mensah, Director for the Human Resource Management Directorate, and Mrs Florence Ayisi Quartey, Acting Director for Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation.

GNA

