Twyford Ceramics offers Chinese language training for staff

By Seth Danquah

Aboadze (WR), Aug. 9, GNA – Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, producers of Twyford Ceramic Tiles in Ghana, have offered Chinese language training to some staff of the Company.

The move is aimed at promoting more effective communication between both local and Chinese employees and to allow for a more seamless transfer of knowledge, which would in turn facilitate the growth of the company.

The Chinese Language Training Programme formed part of the company’s efforts to contribute its quota to strengthening the bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

The Training, conducted by the Confucius Institute of the University of Cape Coast, was held in the premises of the company and tailored to provide a solid foundation in Chinese and a first-hand experience of its associated culture and values.

Mr Li Wei, Managing Director of Keda (Ghana) Ceramics, said in a work environment like the company, with employees of culturally diverse backgrounds, it was imperative to take deliberate actions geared towards promoting inclusivity while, celebrating diversity.

He said it was against this background that the Chinese Language Training Programme was implemented to foster camaraderie for a more fruitful collaboration.

The Managing Director stated that the company recognized the crucial role that cultural exchange through language played in promoting empathy and mutual respect, which are indispensable to building and maintaining relations on a personal social, and professional level.

Mr Li noted that Chinese, just like any other language, had its unique intricacies and it took more than just attending lectures to develop proficiency in it, especially for non-native speakers, and commended the graduates for their efforts.

He commended them for taking advantage of the programme and making the right decision, adding that it would not only broaden their perspective but also open the door to a world of opportunities.

He, therefore, urged them to approach the learning experience with an open mind, humility, and a thirst for knowledge which would make their journey worthwhile.

Mr Li further commended the teachers for their dedication and commitment in parting their knowledge to the graduates and beneficiaries of the programme so far.

He expressed the hope that the initiative would accelerate the realization of the company’s mission to be a major global industry player.

Director of Corporate Affairs and Human Relations of the company, Mr David Yevugah, said equipping its employees with the tools to communicate effectively in Chinese, Twyford Ceramic Company aimed to establish itself as a preferred partner in the Chinese market.

The move, he said, also highlighted the growing trend of businesses recognizing the value of language skills in a globalized economy.

He noted that with effective communication playing a crucial role in building trust and rapport, companies were increasingly realizing the benefits of training their workforce in languages that aligned with their international business goals.

This strategic decision, according to him, does not only position the company for growth but also sets an example for other businesses, considering language training to achieve their international expansion objectives.

Mr Robert David Tattah, one of the graduates, mentioned that students went through the programme for six months.

He said though learning the language was difficult, they were grateful to the Management of the company for offering them such an opportunity.

He promised to keep on practicing to master it and believed that it would foster effective collaboration among the expatriates and the local staff of the company for growth in production.

In all 19 students graduated for the 2023 programme, while 53 were enrolled in the programme.

The beneficiaries were trained in language lessons, cultural awareness sessions, and practical communication exercises as well as learn essential conversational phrases, business etiquette, and cultural tones that can impact successful interactions between the Chinese staff and their local counterparts.

GNA

