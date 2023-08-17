Northern Command receives delegation from Jordan 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Aug. 17, GNA – A joint Military base in Tamale, the Northern Command, and the Airforce Base, have received a delegation from the General Intelligence Department of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to share cooperation and ideas within their jurisdictions.

The two commands were led by the General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, Brigadier General Matthew Essien, and the Base Commander, Air Force Base, Tamale, Air Commodore Joshua Mensah Larkai, and other Staff Officers

The delegation from Jordan was received on August 10, 2023, and was in the region to discuss key areas of cooperation, coordination in joint Military training, including future of Military cooperation between the two armies and other areas of bilateral interests.

It was also to help strengthen collaborations in areas of training and operations to enhance security and intelligence cooperation between Ghana and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Jordanian delegation was given a general security brief and operational update to acquaint themselves with the Northern Command’s areas of responsibilities.

The brief further covered some emerging threats within the area of responsibility.

Brigadier General Matthew Essien, on behalf of the Military High Command, commended the General Intelligence Department of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their support, and assured the delegation of Ghana’s readiness and commitment to a fruitful relationship.

The delegation was later conducted on a flight tour over the Northern Border of Ghana.

GNA

