Stop waiting to be handed opportunities, fight for them – CPP Chairperson charges women 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Aug 17, GNA – Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has urged women to competitively compete with men for available opportunities to enable them to participate in the decision-making process of the country at the highest levels.

According to her, it was no longer prudent and appropriate that women waited on their male counterparts to provide them with opportunities to serve at higher levels urging them to “take the bull by the horn” to help achieve gender equality.

“Women, everything can be done, get up and do it. That is what it is. Let’s stop waiting, let’s stop waiting for our opportunities, it won’t come. Let’s just get up, present yourself, you will get the blows, the dirty slaps, the trash will be thrown at you,” she said.

“Somebody must sacrifice, let us be the new generation that sacrificed for the next generation of women so, that the ceiling that seemed to be cracking, we can just smash it and when we smash it the next generation will not be thinking of somebody handing them the opportunity, but they will grab the opportunity because the opportunity will never be handed to you. Since you deserve it, go for it.”

Nana Frimpongmaa said this when she launched the “Support a Female President Project” at the Pillars of Modern Ghana Conference and Awards organised by the West African International Press Limited, in Accra.

The event, which also honoured some 21 individuals, including 16 females and five males, was to recognise the contributions of women to the socio-economic development of Ghana over the years.

The “Support a Female President Project”, an initiative of the West African Magazine, sought to promote and advocate gender equality in leadership positions, specifically by delivering a female president for the country in the next few years.

Nana Frimpongmaa, who is also a flagbearer hopeful of the CPP, bemoaned the lack of women representation in higher positions in the country, stressing that, despite women making up almost half of the Ghanaian population, their presence in the nation’s highest political office had been too sparse.

She said they believed that every capable and qualified individual, regardless of their gender, should have equal opportunity to lead the country.

The launch of the Support for a Female President Project, she said was, therefore, not just a mere symbolic act, but rather a “call to action” for all women.

“It is an invitation to stand up and actively contribute to breaking down the gender barriers that have held women back for far too long. It is a commitment to championing the rights of women, not just during an election season but throughout the entire political journey,” she emphasised.

“We understand that change does not come easily. It requires persistence, resilience, and a collective effort.

“That is why we are here today – to build a powerful movement that will challenge the status quo and create lasting change, a fire that will engulf the rest of Africa for betterment,” she added.

She called on organisations, activists and influencers, championing gender equality to partner and support the project to realise the objectives.

Mrs Esther Dzifa Ofori, a former Ambassador of Ghana to Equatorial Guinea, said women were critical in the development of the country, stressing that, they were resilient and hardworking, without whom “there will be no vibrant economy and disciplined society”.

However, she explained that various factors, including cultural prejudices against women and girls and outmoded cultural practices, continued to hinder them from attaining the ultimate in the political space.

Mrs Ofori called for stronger mentorship systems and women leadership training institute to be established to help in the mentoring of younger women and transfer of leadership skills to enable women compete for opportunities at the highest level such as the presidency.

Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Director of Prisons Services, said for women to be trusted with higher leadership positions in the country, they must “boldly step out, make their own mistakes, own the mistakes and improve upon the things we do everybody”.

GNA

