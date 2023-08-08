Nine candidates absent from BECE in Krachi East

By Kingsley Mamore

Asukawkaw (O/R) Aug 8, GNA – Nine candidates failed to show up at the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Michael Asun, the Exams Coordinator, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after he visited the five centres in the municipality.

No reason was assigned for the absence of the candidates, he said.

He urged the students to abstain from examination malpractices as that could lead to cancellation, withholding of exam results, ban on a candidate in examinations conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), and imprisonment.

He cautioned the students to desist from smuggling unauthorised materials such as mobile phones and calculators to the exam halls as those were against the rules and regulations governing the examinations.

At the Asukawkaw Senior High School, 252 candidates were present out of 254 , the Tokuroano M/A Centre had 288 out of 289, KpareKpare M/A Centre; 233 out of 234, Oti Senior High Technical School; 356 out of 357, and Dambai College of Education; 563 out of 567.

Mr Daniel Asiedu, the supervisor for Tokuroano Centre, said his team had put in the necessary mechanisms to ensure a peaceful and successful environment for the conduct of the examination.

GNA

