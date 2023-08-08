2023 BECE: Obuasi East MP cautions students against examination malpractices

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Aug. 8, GNA – Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, has admonished candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to desist from examination malpractices.

Speaking to the media after accompanying the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Faustina Amissah, on a tour to BECE centres, the lawmaker said the pupils should believe in their abilities and discard any intention of indulging in any form of malpractice.

“I am optimistic that the efforts put into their studies, over the years, will translate into good results,” the MP said.

Giving her impression on how the examination was being conducted, Madam Amissah said based on the mood of the students, she was confident that they would excel.

She said she was particularly excited with the number of girls writing the exams, adding that though one girl reported to the exams center pregnant, “I am happy that she defied all the odds to participate in the examination.”

The DCE urged parents to encourage their children to consider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as viable courses to pursue, as it had enormous benefits.

Mr Kwabena Owusu Nketia, the District Education Director, said the Directorate had collaborated with the Assembly to prepare the students adequately for the exams.

He was hopeful that they would pass and maintain Obuasi’s status as the hub of quality education in the country.

“The Directorate has put in place measures to forestall examination malpractices,” Mr Nketia.

A total of 1,924 pupils, made up of 905 boys and 1,019 girls, are writing the BECE in the district at the Christ the King, Artic School, and Boete School centres.

GNA

