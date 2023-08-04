National Youth Authority CEO calls on Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu

By Solomon Gumah

Sagnarigu (N/R), Aug. 04, GNA – Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), on Friday, paid courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu, Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, at his palace at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region.

The visit formed part of the Chief Executive Officer’s two-day visit to the region to engage youth groups as part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day celebration.

Mr Hadzide, speaking at the palace, said the visit was in recognition of the critical role of traditional authorities in championing youth growth and ensuring peace and stability.

He is expected to grace a special joint parliamentary sitting between the Northern and Upper West Regional Youth Parliaments.

He would also witness the second edition of the Northern Mentors and Youth Achievers’ Awards ceremony slated for August 05, 2023.

He eulogised Sagnar-Naa Abdulai for his selfless leadership credentials in national development and called for his continuous support in championing issues affecting the youth.

Sagnar-Naa Abdulai commended Mr Hadzide for his zeal in youth development and said he admired his passion for the welfare of the youth.

He called on the NYA to prioritise implementing policies and programmes that would ensure that young people’s voices were projected.

