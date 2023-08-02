MTN Ghana shares career guidance tips with Girls-in-ICT Programme  

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug 2, GNA – Some staff of MTN Ghana, a mobile telecommunication operator, have shared career guidance tips with some Girls-in-ICT Programme beneficiaries to shape their future.

The Mentorship Day, held in Tamale, focused on “Career Planning” and “Quality Sleep,” and brought together female ICT professionals to share experiences with the girls and encourage them to be meticulous in all endeavours.

The Girls-In-ICT Programme, introduced in 2012 and implemented by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, supported by MTN Ghana among other partners, seeks to empower girls and young women to consider studies and careers in information and communication technology (ICT).

From July 17 to 29, this year, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation trained 1,000 girls from the 16 districts of the Northern Region on basic ICT skills, exposing them to coding, cyber security and website development.

Ms Vivian Apode, a Teller with MTN Ghana, who spoke on “Quality Sleep” during the Mentorship Day, said quality sleep was deep uninterrupted sleep, which was restorative.

“As human beings in general, we need to have at least seven to nine hours of sleep a day,” she said, adding that being students, quality sleep would help them to be refreshed and pay attention in class.

“Before your dreams and aspirations can come true, it will also come from learning and paying attention. Dreams cannot be achieved when you are sleeping in class.”

Ms Apode advised the girls to minimise their time on social media because getting addicted to it would be detrimental to their welbeing.

“When you are addicted, you can stay up to mid-night just being on social media. So, limit your time on it and pay more attention in class,” she said.

Mariam Abubakari, the MTN Branch Controller at Tishigu in Tamale, who spoke on “Career Planning”, advised the girls to choose careers in which they had strong interests and aspire to nurture and develop their skills.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

