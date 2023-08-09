Residents of Amoaya electoral area cry over deplorable roads

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Sefwi Amoaya (WN/R), Aug. 9, GNA – The people of Sefwi -Amoaya and its adjoining communities in the Suaman District of the Western North Region have expressed worry over the deplorable state of roads between Sefwi-Juabaso, Amoaya and Dadieso.

According to the residents, the road had been in a sorry state for the past eight months, making commuting within those areas difficult.

They appealed to the government to initiate steps to rehabilitate the road to help ease the difficulty in travelling within the communities.

They said fixing the road would also enhance socio-economic activities of the people for improved living standards.

Meanwhile, Mr Ignatus Akwasi Amankwah, the Bodi District Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency that the road had been awarded to a contractor for its rehabilitation, but he was yet to find out why the contractor was not on site.

“The road is under construction, so I expect the contractor to be on site, because if nothing at all he can be assisting the vehicles that experience difficulties, because the rains are causing a lot of inconvenience on the road,” he said.

He gave the assurance that he would engage with stakeholders to ensure the contractor returned to work on the road to help relieve residents of their plights.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

