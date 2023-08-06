Motorists demand repair of deteriorated Somanya-Kpong Road

Somanya (E/R), Aug. 6, GNA – Scores of frustrated motorists, plying the 11-kilometre Somanya-Kpong Road, have called on the authorities to fix the road, which is in a deteriorated state, posing risks to commuters.

The drivers and passengers, among other road users, expressed outrage at the poor condition of the road, causing inconvenience to users and impeding the free flow of traffic.

Mr Narh Kojo, a driver, told the Ghana News Agency that due to the dilapidated nature of the road, motorists had to meander through gullies from the Yilo Krobo Municipal capital, Somanya, through Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, to Kpong.

“The Somanya-Kpong road is in such a bad state that there’s not a single place on the road that hasn’t developed portholes,” he said.

“Drivers have no choice but to visit the mechanic shops frequently to fix their broken-down vehicles after plying the road, which always come at a cost.”

He described the situation as worrying, especially in this season with frequent rains, and said it should be addressed as soon as possible.

“I hope the Government would intervene quickly before the end of 2023, otherwise we will advise ourselves concerning the 2024 general election… because it is affecting our daily businesses,” he said.

Madam Yoomley Koryo, an egg seller, said about 50 per cent of her eggs, which she bought from Accra, got broken in the process on transporting to Agormenya, due to the poor nature of the road, and appealed to the government to repair it to save their businesses.

Highlighting the reasons for the regular road damage, Mr Odzer Lawer, a Kia truck driver, said the limestone trucks (heavy duty vehicles) plying the road were to blame for the frequent damage.

Mr Narh Ebenezer, a taxi driver, said the road was constructed in 2016 but had since become a death trap, creating conflict between him and his vehicle owner due to expensive repair costs.

He said a trip from Somanya to Kpong, which should normally take about 20 minutes, took more than 35 minutes, due to the bad state of the road.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

