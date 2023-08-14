More than 2000 people benefit from free eye-screening exercise

By Patience Gbeze

Sogakope (V/R), Aug. 14, GNA – Mr Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate-elect for South Tongu, has organised a free eye-screening exercise for more than 2000 people in the constituency.

Out of the number, 385 were diagnosed with various eye problems and would be going through surgery at designated dates free of charge.

Another 1,834 received free medication, while 435 were given medicated glasses at subsidised prices.

The exercise was in collaboration with the South Tongu District Health Directorate, the District Hospital and the Friends Eye Centre and Lifetime Wells Vision, a non-governmental organisation.

Mr Lukutor said the free screening and surgery was in accordance with the vision of the Party to ensure the people lived healthily.

“As a Party, we believe that the health of the people is more paramount and should be the first priority of leadership,” he said.

He said there were plans to collaborate with other health specialists to attend to other ailments and appealed to the people to vote massively for the NDC, led by former President Jon Dramani Mahama, come December 2024, to turn their economic fortunes around.

The six-day exercise was conducted in six zones within the constituency; Larve, Dabala One and Two, Sogakope One and Two, and Agave Afedume.

Some of the beneficiaries told the Ghana News Agency that they appreciated Mr Lukutor for the kind gesture and pledged to support him to retain the seat for the NDC.

