Biakoye DCE supports 43-year-old woman BECE graduate in Oti

Dambai (O/R) Aug 14, GNA – Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) has supported a 43-year-old woman who wrote this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at WoraWora Senior High School Centre in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The DCE paid a visit to Madam Rita Quayson at her residency in Apesokubi Electoral Area and donated an undisclosed amount of money to support her while waiting for the BECE results and placement.

Madam Carboo said the gesture was to motivate the 43-year-old graduate, who despite her age defied all odds to complete the BECE.

She said she was vilified by some members of her immediate society for opting to go back to school instead of being at home to take care of her five-children, hence her decision to support her for achieving such feat.

She again said the start-up capital would enable her to engage in petty trading while at home, which would go a long way to better her life before going back to school to Senior High School (SHS) education.

Mr Anthony Asamani, Assemblyman of Apesokubi Electoral Area in the Biakoye District urged the youth to take great inspiration from Madam Quayson and aspire to higher laurels in education.

He also admonished the youth to overcome all distractions to achieve their aspirations in life.

The mother of five told the GNA that she had to be bold and take her destiny into her own hands to better her future.

Recounting her ordeal, she said she would be 46-years before completing her SHS education but was hopeful that she would be considered for scholarship by government and gain admission into tertiary institution to become a nurse to save lives.

The family members and teachers of Madam Quayson expressed their appreciation to the DCE and her entourage for the kind gesture.

