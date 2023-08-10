Manager of Presby schools commends parents for improving girls’ education

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Aug. 10, GNA – Mrs Vida Nkansah Kyeremanteng, Eastern Regional Manager of Presbyterian Schools, has praised parents in the New Juaben South Municipality for making great advances towards boosting the school enrollment of girls and their participation in academic work.

She praised parents following a notable spike in the overall number of female candidates taking part in the ongoing 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, she said that it was critical to encourage girls to aim for the top to promote issues concerning women’s economic empowerment, and, therefore, urged stakeholders in the education sector to work together to promote the education of girls to successfully achieve this feat.

The total number of candidates taking the 2023 BECE in the New Juaben South municipal area stands at 2,488, with 1,322 representing females and 1,166 being males.

The national examination started on August 7 and will end on August 11, 2023.

“I say kudos to the female candidates for allowing themselves to be guided by their parents, guardians, and teachers to this far,” Mrs Kyeremanten said, adding; “I charge you to carry the zeal and interest to the next level of your education while you encourage your juniors to also back up in their studies.”

The Presbyterian Education Unit in the Eastern Region has 887 schools that strive to teach students to be morally upright and better equipped for the world of work.

“We want the children to be assertive and know what they stand for so that in the future they can take care of themselves, their families and give back to society,” Mrs Kyeremanten said.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination is the primary qualification assessment for secondary and vocational school admission in Ghana.

It is administered by the Ghana Education Service under the Ministry of Education following the completion of three years of Junior Secondary schooling.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

