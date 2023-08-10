Ecobank rewards 186 customers in double salary promotion reloaded

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – Ecobank Ghana has rewarded 186 lucky winners in its three months Double Salary Promotion Reloaded.

The Ecobank Double Salary Promotion Reloaded which started in May, June and ended in July, saw 152 customers emerging as winners for double salaries, 20 others got triple salaries, while 14 winners each received quadruple salaries.

The bank launched the promotion on May 3, 2023, following the very successful maiden edition, which was launched in January 2022.

This year’s promotion just like the first one was aimed at rewarding existing and new Salary Account holders, who receive their salaries through Ecobank within the promotion period of May to July 2023.

The promotion’s first draw took place at the Ecobank Head office at the end of May, where 53 individuals had their salaries multiplied 2, 3, or 4-fold.

Results of the initial draw then set the tone for the subsequent months, generating excitement and anticipation among the bank’s customers.

The second draw, which was held at the end of June in the Bono regional capital, Sunyani, saw an even larger pool of winners.

A total of 63 individuals emerged winners, leading to wild jubilation among customers of the bank who were present at the draw.

The enthusiasm and engagement during this draw reflected the trust and loyalty that Ecobank has earned from its customers over the years.

The icing on the cake was the final draw at Ecobank Head Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, which saw 62 lucky customers win double salaries each, with 8 others going home with quadrupled salaries each.

Speaking at the draw, Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director, and Head of Consumer Banking expressed gratitude to all customers who participated in the promotion.

He emphasized that “We are thrilled with the tremendous success of the Double Salary Promotion Red. At Ecobank, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this promotion is our way of showing appreciation for their loyalty. The joy on the faces of the winners is truly fulfilling, and we remain committed to providing innovative financial solutions to meet their needs always.”

He concluded that “With an overwhelming response from customers across the nation, the Double Salary Promotion Reloaded has been a resounding success, reinforcing our commitment to providing unparalleled value and rewards to our esteemed customers for their loyal custom.”

Dr Botchway acknowledged the success of the campaign, commenting on the key milestones the bank set before the launch.

These include the number of participants, the number of salary accounts switched within the period, the number of enquiries generated, the deposit growth, and the active engagements on all social media platforms of the bank, among others.

GNA

