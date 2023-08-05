Makers and Partners urges workers to be health conscious 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug 05, GNA – Mr Alfred Aryee, partner at Makers and Partners, a chartered accountancy firm, has advised Ghanaian workers to be conscious of their health and adopt lifestyles that will help improve their fitness levels.

He underscored the need for them to find time within the week to engage in some exercise and have medical check-ups to enable them to plan for unseen circumstances.

Mr Aryee gave the advice on the sidelines of a health walk, organized by the University of Ghana (UG) Alumni Association, and supported by Makers and Partners.

The 10-Kilometer walk, through the principal streets of the University, aimed at keeping fit, socializing, and brainstorming on how to support the objectives of the University.

Mr Aryee stated that the Association’s annual event dubbed “A Walk with UG Alumni and Friends”, also touched on professional networking as it created a platform to build relationships with other professionals.

He said the frontliners of Makers and Partners were part of the UG Alumni and it was feasible for them to build partnership and render their services, which include forensic audits, statutory audit, tax advisory services, corporate advisory services, Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) business solution, and forensic investigation training.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice Chancellor of UG, commended the organisers of the event; adding that this was significant because it was within the University’s 75th Anniversary Celebrations of the University.

She highlighted the need for the Alumni to endeavour to support initiatives that would enhance effective teaching and learning for their Alma Mater.

Prof Amfo said, as VC of the University one of her strategic objectives was to create a sense of ownership and commitment among students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

She said for the 75th Anniversary Legacy Project, UG was projecting the “Students’ Experience Centre”, where they intend to bring all students’ services together under one roof; academic affairs, careers, counseling, and services for students with special needs.

“The University is reaching out to everyone who is affiliated to come and support these laudable projects,” she added.

On her part, Madam Doris Ansah, Chairperson of the UG Alumni Association, said the essence of the gathering was to bring old students together to exercise to be fit enough to help the University achieve its objectives.

She reiterated that the Alumni had embarked on numerous projects, however, the University needs more projects and that it was important for all stakeholders to come together to help the University build up infrastructure; so that students could have the comfort to learn.

“We are building the hotspot comfort zones; Wi-Fi-enabled places where students can relax between their lectures, finish assignments and hold discussions,” Madam Ansah.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

