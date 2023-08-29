Magmina Foundation renovates classroom block for Sebedie T.I. Ahmadiyya Basic School

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA – The Magmina Foundation, a non-governmental organisation committed to supporting underserved schools and clinics in deprived communities, has handed over a renovated classroom block to the Sebedie T. I. Ahmadiyya Basic School in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The project costed GH¢22,007.87, Ms Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, a Member of the Board of Directors, said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

She said the renovation was to give the only primary school in the Sebedie Community a facelift and ensure that teachers and pupils had a conducive place to teach and learn.

“Plans are underway to commence the Foundation’s second project for the year 2023, which is to raise funds to buy identified medical equipment needed by the Madonna Clinic at Ejisu-Besease, under the Catholic Diocese of Konongo Mampong, in the Ashanti Region,” she said.

Ms Angelina Asantewaa Yeboah, a Co-Founder, said the Foundation was establish in 2022 to support schools and clinics in impoverished communities in Ghana.

“The Foundation’s name was chosen to honour our respective mothers; Mrs Margaret Yeboah and Mrs Wilhemina Ansah Abrokwah, who dedicated their active working lives to serving in the education and health sectors of Ghana, as a teacher and principal physician assistant, respectively,” she said.

She entreated corporate bodies and individuals to support such development initiatives to improve the living conditions of the people.

Nana Aduonin Fori III, the Chief of Sebedie, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture, and appealed for more support to improve the living standards of the people.

Mr Frimpong Agyemang, the Headmaster of the school, assured the leadership of the Foundation that the classroom would be maintained to prolong its lifespan to benefit more pupils.

