NPP Presidential Race: Ken Agyapong meets NPP Disciplinary Committee  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Aug. 29 GNA –Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Tuesday met the disciplinary committee of the Party. over allegations he threatened some key members of the Party during last weekend’s Super Delegates Congress.

Mr. Agyapong, who arrived at the Party headquarters in the company of his campaign team members, interacted briefly with some of his supporters before being ushered into the meeting.

Apart from Kennedy Agyapong, the Committee is expected to meet Hopeson Adorye, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, and Musa Sulemana for alleged misconduct during the same election.

A statement signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP on Sunday, said Mr Agyapong would be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to explain his threats.

The campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong on Monday said the comment of a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was not a threat.

Mr Kwame Owusu, Campaign Manager of Kennedy Agyapong, at a press conference, said that the expression “showdown” was only used to indicate that Mr Agyapong would win the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation.

GNA

