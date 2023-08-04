Ketu North: NDC Parliamentary candidate supports BECE candidates

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Ketu North (V/R), Aug 4, GNA – Mr Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate of Ketu North, has donated Mathematical sets to the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the constituency.

He organised a two-day programme to share words of encouragement with the pupils of about 28 public and private schools, while donating the items to them before the start of their examinations on Monday, August 7, reaching about 2,146 BECE candidates.

Mr Agbana said it was brought to his attention that some of the candidates, during their mock examination, did not have the vital stationery for the exams and those privileged to have them could also not use them properly.

“Sadly, during their last mock examinations, some teachers brought to my attention the lack of mathematical sets by some of these pupils as they suffered in answering construction questions without the use of the appropriate materials…,” he said.

“In response to this request, my constituency executives and I had to visit all the schools to encourage the candidates and make a personal presentation to all of them ahead of their examinations and wish them well.”

“If you don’t have a maths set in exam hall, you will be tempted to ask a friend for it, this can lead you into exams malpractices.”

Some candidates could not hide their joy, as they had personal interactions with Mr Agbana, and promised him they would pass with good grades.

Mr Amenyo Raphael Mawuko, the Ketu North Director of Education, expressed his excitement about the initiative and commended Mr Agbana for his kind gesture towards the pupils.

“We wished this exercise was done earlier, so that they would have used them frequently to get more conversant with them before the exams begins, because not all of them are privileged to have a maths set… What Edem has done is something I and entire education directorate are happy with,” he said.

He appealed for the provision of classroom desks and classroom renovations from benevolent individuals and organisations to raise the standard of education in Ketu North.

Mr Agbana was elected in May, this year, to represent the NDC in the Ketu North Constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

GNA

