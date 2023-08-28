Journalist donates to children’s home to mark birthday

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 28, GNA – Madam Obuobia Opoku-Darko, a journalist and philanthropist has donated food items, groceries, toiletries and other items to the Providence Children’s Home in Aflao to mark her birthday.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the items, Madam Opoku-Darko said she had always been touched by the plight of the less fortunate in society, especially children who for some reasons do not have families of their own to support them through life and had to end up in foster homes.

She said in the spirit of giving back on her birthday, she had decided to share some happy moments with the children and donate the items to the children’s home.

“It fills my heart with joy and gratitude to know that the items will contribute to the well-being and comfort of the children.”

The journalist and philanthropist said moments like these were a testament to the power of kindness and the immeasurable impact of sharing our blessings with those who need it most.

She called on society to “continue to support and uplift these incredible children and spread love and positivity wherever we go.”

The management of the children’s home expressed gratitude to Madam Opoku-Darko and her friends for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the items to the benefit and well-being of the children.

It was a day filled with laughter and happiness as the children sang and danced to good music, feeling loved, and adored.

The celebrant was accompanied by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, as well as Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aid to former President John Mahama, Mr Stan Xoese Dogbe, former Press Secretary to the former President, Mr Edem Agbana, Ketu North Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Raymond Ofosu Aboagye and Madam Delphia Fafa Agbai, Volta Regional Women’s Organiser of the NDC among other friends and colleagues.

