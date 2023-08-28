Dzifa Gomashie, Gino organise cooking show for Queenmothers in Ketu South

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 28, GNA – Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South has organised a cooking show for Queen mothers in the municipality.

The event, sponsored by Gino Foods, was aimed at showcasing the rich and authentic traditional Ghanaian meals and cooking methods in the wake of the influx of cooking shows on Social Media and on the Internet which tend to misrepresent the traditional Ghanaian ways of cooking.

Over 40 participants were selected from the three traditional areas in the municipality: Aflao, Somé and Klikor.

Dishes prepared included Dzemkple also known in other parts of the country as Aprapransa, Abobitadi (anchovies in tomato sauce), Detsipipi (thickened lightsoup), Amanyanyè (amadetsi made from water leaves), Lamumudetsi (fresh fish soup), okro s tew and Morlutadi (rice stew).

The Ketu South MP, who is also a queenmother and known among her people as “Mama Dzramedo opened the show.

She said she saw her role as Member of Parliament, as complementing the traditional and cultural leadership in the municipality, hence the event.

She said it was important for political leaders to work with the custodians of the native culture and traditions in the total development of the human resources of the country.

Madam Gomashie said the event was to give her and the queens an opportunity to talk about women issues like menstruation, puberty and widowhood from both a traditional and contemporary perspective.

Mama Cornelia, a development queen, contributing to the discussions as the show was ongoing, said it was important Ghanaian traditions were preserved to ensure unique ways of promoting tourism in the country.

She expressed appreciation on behalf of the Queenmothers to the MP and the sponsors for coming up with the event to bring female traditional leaders in the municipality together to share ideas and learn from each other.

The participants took home assorted Gino products, such as Gino tomato mix, Gino Pepper, and baskets of Onions.

They were also presented with certificates of participation.

GNA

