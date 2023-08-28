Garu NCCE Civic clubs undertake familiarisation tour to Police station, Court

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Garu (U/E), Aug 28, GNA – The Garu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Civic Education Clubs of Garu Sumaduri Junior High School have undertaken familiarisation tour to the district police station and Court.

The tour formed part of the flagship programmes of the NCCE to help pupils and students familiarise themselves with the mandates, operations and proceedings of state institutions in the country.

Mr Samuel Atando Akolgo, the Garu District Director of the NCCE, explained that the interactions with state institutions such as the Ghana Police Service and the judiciary would equip the pupils and students with the requisite knowledge and skills that would allow them develop into good citizens.

It would also help imbibe in them, sense of patriotism and nationalism taking into consideration their rights and responsibilities as provided for in the 1992 Constitution, to contribute significantly to the growth of their respective communities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Daniel Yaro, the Garu District Police Commander, who took the students through the operations of the Ghana Police Service, indicated that Chapter 15 of the 1992 Constitution mandated the traditional role of the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order.

He told the students that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) was responsible for the operational control and the administration of the Police Service and all police service personnel worked under his orders and directives.

DSP Yaro encouraged the young people to abstain from crime and be law-abiding citizens and report any abuse or violation to the police station through the service numbers 999, 18555, 112 for the personnel to proceed to such targeted areas to provide security.

At the District Court, Mr Thomas Boadi Soyori, the Garu District Court Judge, explained that the judicial power of Ghana was vested in the Judiciary and the Chief Justice was the Head of the Judiciary and responsible for the administration and supervision of the Judiciary.

He indicated that Ghana’s courts comprised Superior courts and the lower courts with the Superior Courts comprising the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Court while the lower courts included the Circuit court, District court and Regional Tribunals.

Mr Soyori explained that the Supreme Court was the highest court of appeal in Ghana and had exclusive jurisdiction over constitutional matters and supervisory jurisdiction over all other courts in Ghana.

