ISO Secretary-General Lauds Transformational leadership at GSA

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – The Secretary-General of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), Mr. Sergio Mujica, has lauded the efforts of management and staff of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), specifically the Director-General, Professor Alex Dodoo, for their immense contribution towards the development of the country, through the development Nd adherence to standards.

He said that the coming into force of the National Quality Policy (NQP), the passage of the new Standards Act 2022, (Act 1078), the five-year Strategic Plan, among others, were testaments to the transformational leadership at the Authority.

Mr. Mujica made the statement when he interacted with management and staff of the GSA at the head office of the Authority on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

“I will like to recognise your institution’s immense role in trying to ensure standards are being followed in your country. ISO has been following your activities closely and we know Ghana is a leader in standardisation on the continent,” he said.

The visiting ISO Secretary-General further encouraged the staff to be ambassadors of the ISO and standards, and continue to promote the culture of standardisation in the country.

For his part, Prof. Dodoo expressed the GSA’s gratitude for the support it had received over the years, and pledged the Authority’s commitment in ensuring that standards became a part of the culture of Ghanaian society.

“GSA plays a crucial role in the Ghanaian economy and has a positive influence on the continent. We are committed to the course of standardisation and that is evident in the passage of the NQP, our new Act, among other policies and projects we are embarking on,” he added.

Dr. Hemogene Nsengimana, the Secretary-General of the African Organisation for Standardisation’s (ARSO), who accompanied Mr. Mujica to engage with the staff, stated that there was a need for collaboration between countries and institutions in Africa to drive progress.

He noted that the changing trading landscape, and the emergence of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), has made standards organisations even more important.

He, therefore, charged the staff not to relent in their efforts to facilitate global trade.

The staff were grateful to have met the two Secretaries-General, having had interactions with them only through online channels and the media.

The ISO Secretary-General and the ARSO Secretary General has been in the country since Wednesday, August 23, for a three-day official visit.

As part of their visit, they met with the Minister of Trade and Industry, the Chief of staff at the Presidency, and the National Coordinator at the Ghana AfCFTA Coordination Office, to interact and share insights on the growth of African trade.

GNA

