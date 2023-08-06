In pictures: Concert climaxes Africa Women and Children Conference

Accra, Aug 6, GNA – Scores of Ghanaian celebrities joined the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia at the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) Concert, Thursday night, to pledge their support for a Climate Action.

The concert which climaxed the maiden AFRIWOCC held at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra, brought together hundreds of Ghanaians who danced to several tunes from award winning artiste, Okyeame Quame, Kwame Eugene, Adina and the Play Boy Band.

The celebrities, mostly from the movie and music industries pledged their support to Mrs Bawumia, who is championing the cause to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change on women and children in Africa.

Veteran actors David Dontoh, Fred Amugi, Adjetey Anang, and the ever young Akorfa Edjeani Aseidu were also there to throw their weight behind the Second Lady’s initiative.

Gospel musicians Cece Twum and Ohemaa Mercy, actors Prince David Osei, Kobby Rana, and James Gardiner, actress Gloria Sarfo and comedian, Kalybos, were among the celebrities.

Also present at the concert was the United Nations Resident Coodinator, Charles Abani and celebrated Playwright, Latif Abubakar.

The two-day conference themed “Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action,” championed by the Second Lady, sought to assess the impact of the climate crises on women and children, and to advocate policies that champion their interest.

GNA

