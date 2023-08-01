Hearts starts GPL season against RTU, Kotoko host Heart of Lions

By Simon Asare
Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak will face Real Tamale United in their first fixture of the 2023-24 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL), while Asante Kotoko host newly promoted Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Ghana Football Association has announced the fixtures for the upcoming betPawa GPL season, which is scheduled to kick off on September 15, 2023.
Defending GPL Champions Medeama start the defence of their title with a home fixture against Accra Lions, while FA Cup winners Dreams host newly promoted side Nations FC.
The most anticipated match of the season would take place on matchday 14 as Hearts of Oak host rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Fans are already excited about the start of the GPL season with these action-packed fixtures, which has some thrilling topliners and derbies.
A total of 153 matches would be played in the first round, which would be climaxed by another set of 153 matches in the second round.
Fixtures for the first week:
Medeama vs. Accra Lions
Legon Cities vs. Karela
Great Olympics vs. Bofoakwa Tano
RTU vs. Hearts
FC Sarmatex vs. Aduana Stars
Kotoko vs. Heart of Lions
Nsoatreman vs. Bechem United
Berekum Chelsea vs. Gold Stars
Dreams vs. Nations FC
GNA