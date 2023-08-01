Be cautious of wrong associations—Christians advised

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Aug. 01, GNA — The Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised Christians to be cautious of the associations they keep because they can influence their lives.

He said the potential of people had been abruptly cut short because they entertained the wrong associations.

The Bishop gave the advice on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon titled: “God’s provision is always sustained” in Accra.

He quoted from 1 Kings 17:1-6 and explained that King Ahab’s marriage to Jezebel turned his heart away from God, hence the prophecy from Elijah that there would be neither dew nor rain in the next few years.

“King Ahab’s marriage to Jezebel led to the importation of 450 fetish priests to Israel, who eventually destroyed the holy altars of God set up by Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and the rest.”

“One wrong relationship can open the portal for demonic contaminations. Some people come into your life as destroyers of holy altars. Your association with them influences your spirituality and moral uprightness. They introduce you to carnality,” he said.

He quoted from Galatians 3:1-3 saying, “You foolish Galatians! Who has bewitched you? Before your very eyes Jesus Christ was clearly portrayed as crucified. I would like to learn just one thing from you: Did you receive the Spirit by the works of the law, or by believing what you heard? Are you so foolish? After beginning by means of the Spirit, are you now trying to finish by means of the flesh?”

The Clergyman encouraged them to dedicate and sacrifice their lives to God because through sacrifice, God’s supplies were released.

“Whenever you disassociate yourself from others and begin to sacrifice for God, He will also reward you. His supplies are always sustained, but it only comes through sacrifice,” he said.

He urged them to challenge the status quo and be agents of change in their communities.

“Irrespective of where you come from, endeavour to create positive change. Elijah reasoned and acted differently. He alone mustered courage to confront Ahab’s evil doings. Be different and distinguish yourself from the rest. Don’t think like others. Disassociate yourself from old ways of doing things.”

“No matter your background, God can raise you up to accomplish great things. Elijah was from a less respected background, but God used him. He can equally use you,” he said.

