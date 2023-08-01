Greater Accra Region wins 2023 Korean Ambassador’s Taekwondo cup

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Aug. 01, GNA – The Greater Accra Region after a rather enthralling display of strength, and discipline, emerged champions of the 13th Korean Ambassador’s Cup Taekwonda Championship held at the Korean Community Sports Complex in Tema.

Over 130 Athletes from across 10 regions of Ghana participated in the 13th Taekwondo Championship with the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Lim Jung-Taek, his wife and other dignitaries from the Korean Embassy gathering the dojang (training hall) to witness the show of power.

At the end of the two-day championship, Greater Accra emerged winners with 103 points and five gold, four silver and three bronze medals, while Northern Region garnered 52 points with three gold and one bronze.

The Volta Region obtained 49 points, Bono 49, Western 32, Central 27, Eastern 20, Upper East 17, Upper West 13 and Ashanti 3 points.

Michael Davidson from the Greater Accra Region emerged Best Male Athlete, while Erica Tuagbor from the Central Region emerged Best Female athlete.

Emmanuel Kofi Turkson from the Bono Region won Best Para Male Athlete, while Patricia Kyeremaa also from the Bono Region emerged the Best Para Female Athlete.

This year’s championship, on the theme: “Strengthening Taekwondo for the 13th African Games”, witnessed the selection of a national team for the upcoming 13th African Games in March 2024 in Accra and other international competitions.

Rooted in the centuries of Korean History, Taekwondo is a Korean martial art that emphasizes fast, incorporates fluid kicking techniques, striking techniques, swift punches, intricate defensive techniques and spiritual development.

Taekwondo has a rich history that dates back over 2,000 years, but its modern form was established in the mid-20th century.

It was officially recognized as a martial art in 1955 by the South Korean government and has since become one of the most popular martial arts in the world.

Taekwondo as a sport in Ghana was born back in the early 1970s when some practitioners from neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire came into the country to organise a few private clubs in Accra to teach martial arts.

Taekwondo serves several purposes, including self-defence, physical fitness, mental discipline, and the development of a strong character while pursuing excellence with a strict code of conduct and tenets including courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control, and indomitable spirit.

Mr. Lim Jung-Taek, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana, speaking at the opening, expressed optimism that the championship would unearth highly qualified practitioners with good skills, prestige and potential to develop and represent Ghana at the highest level.

“To those who may not be selected this time, remember that you have already proven yourself as exceptional athletes by qualifying for this championship,” he said, and further encouraged them to use their experience to strengthen their determination to practice harder and fine-tune their skills.

Mr. Lim the Korean Embassy would continue to promote Taetwondo in Ghana and enhance mutual understanding and bond of friendship between the peoples of Korea and Ghana.

Mr. Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey, Vice President, Ghana Taekwondo Federation, applauded the Korean Embassy for its contribution to Taekwondo development in Ghana over the years as a lesser sport, and further appealed to the Embassy to consider scaling up the Ambassador’s Cup.

He said, “Taekwondo is the most prominent Korean culture that has permeated every corner of the world and should therefore be used as a tool for greater social-economic cooperation.”

The CTF Vice President said now traditional martial arts in general were under threat of low patronage both as a practice and as entertainment, and that Mixed Martial Arts was rapidly becoming popular and attracting a lot of Taekwondo athletes.

Mr Kweku Sekyi-Addo, Chairman, Advisory Board, Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), said Taekwondo offered the Ghana an avenue for recreation, good health, and discipline and suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, while offering numerous physical and mental benefits.

Mr. Sekyi- Addo encouraged the Korean Embassy to continue to support the development of the sport in Ghana to strengthen the “brains of the country”.

He, therefore, urged the participants to continue to engage in the sport as it promoted discipline, respect and a strong sense of community among practitioners.

GNA



