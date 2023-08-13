GTA organises blood donation exercise to mark 50th anniversary 

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, has organised a blood donation exercise as part of activities to mark its 50th anniversary.

The exercise, which also formed part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to help save lives, whiles encouraging healthy living, was on the theme: “Sustainable and Inclusion Tourism Development: 50 Years and Beyond.”

It was organised in partnership with the GFA Foundation, Cocoa Processing Company, and Keystone Medical Services.

Mr Ben Anane-Nsiah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in Charge of General Services of GTA, said the Authority first started as the Ghana Tourist Board and became an Authority in 2011 after an Act of parliament was passed.

He said as an organisation they had resolved that even beyond their 50th anniversary, they would periodically engage in a live changing exercise that would affect the lives of individuals positively or save lives, saying “we believe that if one person is saved by our efforts, we will be fulfilled.”

He indicated that the Authority was not only working to promote tourism but also to make a positive impact on Ghanaians, hence the need for the blood donation exercise.

Mr Anane-Nsiah said the exercise was a valuable and life-saving one. “By donating blood, you can help patients in need, support medical treatments and contribute to your community’s well-being,” he added.

Mr Anane-Nsiah encouraged the public to donate

blood to help save lives of others, adding that “even a single donation can make a significant difference.”

Mr Frederick Acheampong, Executive Member, Board of GFA Foundation, said the exercise was part of its activities for the year and a major plank of the GFA Employee Volunteer Programme.

“Since the inception of the GFA Foundation, it is the idea of the Executive Council to give back to the community and society,” he added.

Mr Acheampong noted that “we believed that the blood banks of the various hospitals needed a lot of blood, hence the need to partner with the GTA to donate blood to save lives.”

Dr Kwei Benjamin Mensah, Director of Public Health Programme, Keystone Medical Service, indicated that blood was a commodity needed on a daily basis, stating that “it is something that when the need arises and you don’t get, it results in death.”

He said donating blood was a humanitarian exercise that everybody should be part of, adding

that when you donate blood, “you end up saving somebody’s life.”

“Most people have lost their lives due to shortage of blood at our hospitals so we encourage all to make it a point to always donate blood to the various hospitals when the need arises so we can save lives.”

He encouraged all institutions, organizations and churches, to organize such exercise at least once a year to save lives, explaining that “we don’t know when you, a relative or family member close to you will need blood.”

Some of the donors who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that it was important to donate blood to save lives.

