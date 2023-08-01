Greece to impose steeper penalties on wildfire arsonists

Athens, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – Arsonists will face steeply increased fines, Greek Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias has made clear following reports that many of the fires on the Greek mainland and islands this summer have been set deliberately.

Fines will rise to €30,000 ($33,000) and more, Kikilias told state broadcaster ERT on Monday evening.

According to the To Proto Thema newspaper, the move is aimed primarily at prevention, and the amount could double for repeat offenders. Offenders could also be made to pay for the costs of putting the fires out. Until now, the law has provided for fines of €300 to a maximum of €5,000.

Dozens of fires are erupting daily across Greece, spreading rapidly as a result of weeks of dry conditions. Last week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attributed most of the fires to arson.

Many of the fires are caused by negligence, for example when garden clippings are burnt or barbecues lit in windy conditions. Sparks caused by welding and grinding are another cause.

In cases of arson, perpetrators could face prison. The authorities acknowledge that catching arsonists is difficult. According to reports, 21 arrests were made in July in connection with the fires, in a month when around 1,470 wildfires were recorded across the country.

Workers losing their jobs as a result of the wildfires are to receive financial support of €534 per month up to the end of October, the Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday. An online platform has been set up to facilitate the payouts.

The support will be paid out for as long as the relevant business remains closed as a result of the fire. The staff will remain insured for the period without having to pay contributions.

The number of businesses affected is not clear, ERT reported.

Bars and taverns on the south-eastern coast of the popular holiday island of Rhodes were badly damaged in the fires there, leaving many people without work. Around 19,000 tourists had to be evacuated from the island.

According to the authorities, wildfires have destroyed more than 43,000 hectares of forest, scrub and agricultural land. Five people have died across the country as a result of fires this summer, including the two pilots of a plane dropping water on the blazes.

GNA

