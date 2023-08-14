Ghana to host the world ‘Chamba Festival’

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Aug 14, GNA – Ghana will soon host the world Chamba Day and festivals, which will rally tribe members from the global space to forge unity and rekindle the heritage and cultural values of the Chamba lineage.

Saha Naa Mohammed Adams Ijor-Nda I, the President of the Chamba Ethnic Chiefs Forum, Ghana, said this in Ho during a visit to his compatriots in the Volta Region and to acknowledge the return of Naa Ganiwu Abdulai, the Volta Regional Chamba Chief, from the Holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed that the Chamba ethnic breed were spread in West Africa, especially in Ghana, Togo, Cameroon, and Nigeria.

Saha Naa Ijor-Nda, also a member of the Sunkuli Traditional Area in Wulensi, said India alone bore 32 districts accommodating Chamba people with indigenous Chambas found in 52 countries globally.

“Chamba is a global ethnic group, and its compatriots must take pride in the tradition and culture of this revered group,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the people to frequently speak the Chamba dialect, which signified the bond of history, culture, identity of generations that creates self-awareness, confidence, self-concept, and stability.

“Remain united, united we stand, divided we fall,” he said and drew a direct historical relationship between the Chambas in the Nanumba Traditional Council and the Ewes in the Volta Region.

Saha Naa Ijor-Nda encouraged his tribe members and women to educate their children, saying it holds the key to all development.

Naa Ganiwu Abdulai, the Volta Regional Chamba Chief, and his elders, expressed appreciation for the visit and shared his experiences from the Holy land, which he said was a significant spiritual change.

He said language or dialect fostered mutual understanding, respect for one another, and helped to preserve the wealth of cultural and traditional heritage embedded in every language.

The entourage of Saha Naa included Yunus Okpenjo – Kunyubu Denaa ( Abusuapeni), Naa Mohammed Awal – Chairman, and Chamba Council of Chiefs, Aliu Sayaa – Maliti Naa.

