Co-Chair of UN-Energy lauds Ghana’s energy transition commitments

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Madam Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy, has applauded Ghana for demonstrating commitment to shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Madam Ogunbiyi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), said Ghana’s “ambitious” energy transition and investment plan “builds a case for changes across Ghana’s entire energy system”.

She made the remarks when she met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, government ministers, local community groups and youth during her visit to Ghana.

The visit afforded Madam Ogunbiyi the opportunity to hear first-hand how the various stakeholders were committed to a just and equitable energy transition, a statement issued by the SEforALL, said.

Madam Ogunbiyi said the changes in Ghana’s energy system “present a tremendous opportunity for partners and investors from around the world to contribute to climate action and sustainable development in Ghana”.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was committed to a clean, equitable energy transition that harnessed the full potential of renewable sources and energy efficiency.

He said the energy transition and investment plan was key to achieving the goal of transforming the country’s energy systems.

“I look forward to working with international partners to realise the many opportunities presented in this plan,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The energy transition and investment plan is expected to serve as the government’s main roadmap for achieving universal energy access and net-zero carbon emissions as expressed under the country’s current Energy Transition Framework and Nationally Determined Contributions, while fostering economic growth and protecting jobs.

GNA

