Ghana to host the 12th edition of the African Peering and Interconnection Forum

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA – Ghana is gearing up to welcome the 12th edition of the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF), marking the event’s second appearance in the vibrant city of Accra.

Hosted by MainOne, an Equinix Company, this year’s conference is scheduled to take place from August 22 to 24, 2023.

The Forum, an annual event jointly organized by the Internet Society and the African IXP Association (AFIX), is dedicated to fostering interconnection between Internet service providers, content providers, and data centres throughout the African region.

A statement issued in Accra by APO Group on behalf of MainOne said it served as a unique platform for participants to exchange insights, deliberate on emerging trends, and cultivate avenues for collaboration.

It said AfPIF’s mission was to increase the amount of Internet content and traffic exchanged locally in Africa.

The statement said it was commonly achieved via Internet exchange points (IXPs) which enabled multiple networks to directly interconnect through common infrastructure.

“This aggregation facilitates large-scale content distribution which improves the speed, cost-effectiveness, and reliability of the Internet. It also reduces the region’s reliance on international intermediaries,” it said.

Mr Emmanuel Kwarteng, the Country Manager of MainOne, an Equinix Company, Ghana, said “Hosting the peering community in Ghana is a tremendous honour for us at MainOne, and we are excited to welcome participants across Africa and beyond to the vibrant city of Accra, the gateway to Africa as we call it.”

He said the event resonated deeply with our mission to drive digital inclusivity in our region by facilitating the localization of Africa’s internet traffic, which in turn improves the speed of content accessibility, lowers internet access costs and network latency.

“We look forward to facilitating meaningful discussions and partnerships that will further accelerate Africa’s digital transformation,” he added.

Mr Kyle Spencer, the Executive Director of the African IXP Association said “AfPIF holds a unique position as a catalyst for enhancing interconnection and peering across Africa.”

He said as they gathered in Accra, they renewed their commitment to strengthening the digital fabric of the continent.

By encouraging the local exchange of Internet traffic, AfPIF contributed significantly to the growth of the African digital ecosystem, driving economic progress and empowering communities. We look forward to inspiring discussions and collaborative efforts that will drive the realization of a more connected Africa.”

The forthcoming AfPIF event promised to be a dynamic and captivating event, featuring a lineup of keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities.

Attendees could anticipate gaining profound insights into the most recent industry trends, networking with industry experts, and uncovering opportunities for peering and interconnection within the African landscape.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

