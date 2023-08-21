‘MeetTheNeedy’ supports people on the street

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kasoa, Aug. 21, GNA – MeetTheNeedy, a private foundation, has supported over 500 people on the streets of Kasoa at the weekend with clothing, food, sanitary pads, water, soft drinks, and a lot more.

The foundation is staffed by young Ghanaian youth who have joined hands to support the needy.

Dr. Aniagyei Lukeman Anim, Founder of MeetTheNeedy, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the ultimate goal is to eradicate streetism as “we believe that everyone deserves a chance at a better life”.

He said the group also organized free medical screening where hypertension, anaemia, and malaria, among others, were checked and offered free consultation.

He said the event had been extended to Nigeria, where over 1,000 people had been supported by means of feeding, giving sanitary pads, and other essential items for their survival.

Dr. Anim expressed worry that streetism had robbed many intelligent, skilled, and talented youth of many opportunities that needed to be addressed to ensure that future generations maximized their potential for a common good.

He said socio-economic development on the African continent would never be the same if some of the challenges were curbed with all seriousness.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

