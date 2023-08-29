Ghana leads Gulf of Guinea nations to discuss maritime security

By Stephen Asante / Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised nations within the Gulf of Guinea to put premium on issues relating to maritime security and safety.

They should work in unison, harnessing the technological landscape, knowledge and naval expertise to prevent terrorist groups from operating in the corridors of the territorial waters.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at the opening session of the third edition of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC), at the Burma Camp, Accra, said safeguarding the maritime domain called for a collective effort.

“Consolidating the Gains Made in the Gulf of Guinea: The Role of Stakeholders and Technology in Sustaining a Safe and Secure Maritime Domain”, is the theme for the two-day programme.

The Gulf of Guinea, stretching from Senegal to Angola, covering approximately 6,000 kilometres of coastline, is an important shipping zone transporting oil and gas, as well as goods to and from central and southern Africa.

In 2020, the International Maritime Bureau estimated that the area saw 84 attacks on ships, with 135 seafarers kidnaped for ransom.

The coastline experienced a nearly 50 per cent increase in kidnapping for ransom between 2018 and 2019, and around 10 per cent increase between 2019 and 2020, says the Bureau.

On average, there are around 1,500 fishing vessels, tankers and cargo ships navigating the territorial waters per day.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the Gulf of Ghana was critical to the sustenance of international trade.

Consequently, deliberations such as the IMDEC ought to be taken seriously to address maritime threats effectively.

“I am particularly delighted to see our Generals, Admirals, Marshals and representatives of our international partners and stakeholders in the maritime and defence sectors participate in this conference.

“Your presence is ample proof of the importance of collaboration and the cooperation required to deal with the pertinent issues of the maritime sector, especially in the Gulf of Guinea,” the President noted.

Following the grand success of the first two editions, the third IMDEC features the largest gathering of Africa’s maritime industry.

Ghana Navy is hosting the regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to address the principal issues facing maritime security on the continent.

They will deliberate on the increasingly volatile threats facing Africa’s territorial waters and its blue economy.

On the sidelines, the conference will be showcasing the latest technologies in maritime security and strong resolutions and recommendations to surmount the daunting maritime challenges.

This is expected to help maritime and naval industries find appropriate solutions to their challenges and threats and discover the new technologies to better fight and curb illicit activities at sea.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in line with the programme of activities, also launched officially, the National Integrated Maritime Strategy.

The blueprint, developed by Ghana’s Ministries of National Security, and Transport, provides the processes for safeguarding and enhancing security of the nation’s maritime domain.

Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, said the document was imperative to fostering safety and protection of the nation’s territorial waters.

He lauded the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for investing in maritime infrastructure, saying with the availability of those resources, the Ghana Navy had stepped up efforts in surveillance and patrol of the maritime domain.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

