GFA Election process put on hold following an injunction

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has put the GFA Election Timetable on hold following an injunction filled by Division One club King Faisal at the High Court in Accra.

The GFA received an Injunction which has necessitated for the election process to be put on hold.

The GFA has therefore informed Applicants who have filed their Nomination Forms for the various positions of the suspension of the 2023 GFA Elections process until the hearing of the motion on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

“The announcement of the Decision by the Elections Committee following the Vetting of the Applicants has therefore been put on hold” the GFA said.

The GFA entreated stakeholders to remain calm, adding that, “The Association will endeavour to seek appropriate legal redress for the prompt return to the 2023 Election Timetable and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted”.

GNA

