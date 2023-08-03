German semiconductor firm Infineon reports Q3 profit increase

Frankfurt, Aug. 3, (dpa/GNA) – The German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG said its net income rose in the third quarter to €831 million ($909 million) or €0.63 per share from €517 million or €0.39 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were €0.68 compared to €0.49 in the prior year. Group revenue for the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year rose to €4.09 billion from €3.62 billion in the prior year.

Based on an assumed exchange rate of $1.10 to the euro, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around €4 billion in the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

Infineon expects unchanged to generate revenue of around €16.2 billion in the 2023 fiscal year, based on an assumed exchange rate of $1.10 to the euro.

This is equivalent to a growth rate of 14% compared with the 2022 fiscal year.

Shortly before presenting its quarterly figures, Infineon said it wants to further expand its factory in Malaysia and would invest up to an additional €5 billion in its Kulim site over the next five years.

Infineon had already announced the expansion of its production in Kulim at the beginning of 2022. This is now to be significantly larger.

Power semiconductors based on silicon carbide will be built there. The market for this is growing “ever faster, not only in the automotive industry, but also in a wide range of industrial applications such as solar, energy storage and high-performance charging of electric vehicles,” said group chief executive officer Jochen Hanebeck.

“With the expansion of Kulim, we are securing our leading position in this market.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

